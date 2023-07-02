Here are the stage times and support acts for Blur at Wembley Stadium

Blur have announced the door times, curfew and stage times for their upcoming shows at London’s Wembley Stadium next weekend (Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9). Check them out below.

The Britpop heroes will be returning to the capital to play two consecutive nights at London’s Wembley Arena next week. Earlier this summer, the band performed a series of warm-up gigs at intimate venues across the UK before embarking on a series of summer festival appearances.

On Saturday July 8, doors will open at 5pm. The first support act on will be Jockstrap at 5:55pm, followed by Sleaford Mods at 6:40pm. Self-Esteem will arrive on stage at 7:25pm before Blur take to the stage at 8:35. The curfew will be 10:45pm.

Advertisement

On Sunday July 9, doors will open at 4:30pm. The first support act will be The Selector, on at 5:25pm, while at 6:15pm Paul Weller will arrive on stage. Blur will arrive on stage at 7:50pm while the curfew will be 10:00pm.

Check out the full door and stage times below.

July 8

5pm – Doors open

5:55pm – Jockstrap

6:40pm – Sleaford Mods

7:25pm – Self Esteem

8:35pm – Blur

10:45pm – Curfew

July 9

4:30pm – Doors open

5:25pm – The Selector

6:15pm – Paul Weller

7:50pm – Blur

10:00pm – Curfew

blur play Wembley Stadium next weekend! Tickets for Sunday 9th available now.https://t.co/pVoIxi9u0h pic.twitter.com/UAuBO6q4dU — blur (@blurofficial) July 2, 2023

On Friday (June 29), Blur shared ‘St. Charles Square’, the latest single to be taken from their upcoming album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’.

Advertisement

The song is the second to be taken from the upcoming ninth album from the Britpop legends and follows the lead single ‘The Narcissist’, which arrived earlier this year.

According to a press release, the song sees Albarn and co. capture the same “discordant art-pop swagger” as seen in the band’s earlier discography, with the frontman exclaiming “Cause there’s something down here, and it’s living under the floorboards” during the chorus. It also describes the chorus as being “encircled by backing vocals that compound the sense of encroaching peril”, alongside the intriguing guitars from longtime member Graham Coxon.

Although last Friday marked the first time that the song has been officially released by the band, the members have already given the track a live debut, and played it at multiple shows in recent weeks.

This included their electric live return for their first warm-up show at Colchester Arts Centre in Essex on May 19, a follow-up show in Eastbourne and an appearance at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival last month.

The upcoming LP ‘The Ballad Of Darren’ is set for release on July 21 via Parlophone and Warner (pre-order here). The album is their first since 2015’s ‘The Magic Whip’.