Here are the stage times for All Things Go Festival 2023

The full stage times have been revealed for this year’s edition of All Things Go Festival. Check them out below.

Taking over the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Washington, D.C. on September 30 through October 1, All Things Go 2023 will see the likes of Lana Del Rey, Boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen and Maggie Rogers headline the weekend.

Other acts such as Lizzy McAlpine, Tegan and Sara, Fletcher, Alex G, Peach Pit, Mt. Joy, NME cover star Hemlocke Springs and more will be performing at the fest throughout both days. Sadly, Beabadoobee had to pull out from the fest due to scheduling conflicts. Due to this, Boygenius will be performing an extended 90-minute set.

Advertisement

Ahead of the festival, All Things Go have shared the stage times for each act. See full stage times for each day and each stage below.

Saturday, September 29

Pavilion Stage

12:00pm -12:30pm Jensen McRae

12:50pm – 1:20pm Last Dinosaurs

1:40pm – 2:10pm Raye

2:30pm – 3:15pm Suki Waterhouse

3:35pm – 4:25pm Tegan and Sara

4:45pm – 5:45pm Fletcher

6:45pm – 8:00pm Carly Rae Jepsen

8:30pm – 11:00pm Maggie Rogers



Chrysalis Stage

12:00pm – 12:20pm Hemlock Springs

12:30pm – 1:00pm Vacations

1:20pm – 1:15pm Sudan Archives

2:10pm – 2:55pm The Wombats

3:15pm – 4:00pm Peach Pit

4:20pm – 5:05pm Dayglow

5:45pm – 6:45pm Lizzy McAlpine

8:00pm – 9:15pm Mt. Joy



Sunday, October 1

Pavilion Stage

12:00pm – 12:30pm Free Range

12:50pm – 1:20pm Tommy Lefroy

1:40pm – 2:10pm Ella Jane

2:30pm – 3:15pm Leith Ross

3:35pm – 4:25pm Ethel Cain

5:00pm – 6:00pm Arlo Parks

6:30pm – 8:00pm boygenius

9:30pm – 11:00pm Lana Del Rey



Advertisement

Chrysalis Stage

12:00pm – 12:30pm Juliana Madrid

12:30pm – 1:00pm Vundabar

1:20pm – 1:50pm Meet Me @ The Altar

2:10pm – 2:55pm No Vacation

3:15pm – 4:00pm Samia

4:20pm – 5:05pm Alvvays

5:45pm – 6:45pm Alex G

8:00pm – 9:15pm MUNA



The festival also revealed a free creator summit for this year’s edition of the music festival.

This year’s All Things GO creator summit will host various panels and programming that will feature some of the most notable voices in music, entertainment and journalism.

The summit will take place on Friday, September 29 at the Eaton Hotel in Washington, DC. Doors will open at 6pm EDT and the panels and programming will be from 6:30PM – 8:30PM EDT. Tickets are free with RSVP. Visit here to reserve a spot.