Here are the stage times for Courteeners’ huge Old Trafford show this weekend

Courteeners have shared the stage times for their huge Manchester Emirates Old Trafford cricket stadium show this Saturday (September 25).

The gig will wrap up their short recent tour of the UK and will feature support from Johnny Marr, Blossoms and The Big Moon. The show sold out in just 90 minutes.

“50k in hour and half,” Fray wrote on Instagram in response to the sell-out at the time. “Absolutely blown away by you guys. This will be really fucking special. God Bless the fans.”

Check out the full stage-times below.

Here are the times for Saturday's gig @EmiratesOT

Gates 16:30@TheBigMoon 17:00@BlossomsBand 18:00@Johnny_Marr 19:10

Courteeners 20:45

Due to operational issues @thisisZuzu will no longer be appearing on Saturday,looking forward to playing with her this week in Stoke & Halifax. — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) September 20, 2021

Following the show, Courteeners will also hit the road for further UK dates in November, dubbed ‘The Whites Of Their Eyes’ tour, to mark 15 years since their first gig.

The band first played live at Manchester Roadhouse in October 2006.

“So in 2006, Taylor Swift arrived on the scene, Gnarls Barkley was ‘Crazy’, Guy Goma accidentally introduced himself to the world… and so did we,” Fray recently said in a press release.

“We played our first gig at Manchester Roadhouse in October, 15 years ago. What a night to remember. I wish we actually could. Anyways, we thought we’d sort some very special shows to mark this momentous occasion so, we give you…The Whites of Their Eyes Tour. You’ll be able to see ours and we’ll be able to see yours. We’ve missed them X.”

Courteeners will play:

NOVEMBER 2021

15 – Lincoln, Engine Shed

16 – Bradford, St George’s Hall

18 – Nottingham, Rock City

19 – Scunthorpe, Baths Hall

20 – Bristol, O2 Academy

22 – Blackburn, King George’s Hall

23 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

Courteeners’ latest album ‘More. Again. Forever.’ was released in 2020. In a four-star review, NME called it the band’s “most focussed and adventurous work to date”. “[Their sixth album] strikes a mature balance,” the review read. “It’s escapist in its sound but humane in its approach to the world. It’s experimental but familiar, and tests what the band are capable of.”