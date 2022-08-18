Here are the stage times for Gorillaz at All Points East 2022

The stage times for Gorillaz at All Points East festival this weekend have been unveiled.

The animated band will play All Points East at this year’s Victoria Park on August 19 alongside the likes of IDLES, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Turnstile, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne. You can buy your tickets here.

Also joining Gorillaz and the other acts are Kills Birds, Knucks and Ibibio Sound Machine.

Gorillaz will appear on the East Stage at 8:55pm, following Turnstile (6.45pm), Pusha T (5.30pm), Femi Kuti (4.25pm), Obongjayar (3.20pm) and Ibibio Sound Machine (2.15pm).

The headline set by Gorillaz will most likely hear the virtual band, fronted by Blur‘s Damon Albarn, play their classic hits. Fans also likely to hear tracks from the band’s latest album, 2020’s ‘Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez‘, and the 2021 EP ‘Meanwhile‘.

We're so happy to add some extremely exciting new names to Gorillaz, Friday 19 August, including Turnstile, Knucks, Ibeyi, and many more! 🌀🌀🌀 Tickets on sale now, with Payment Plans and Team Tickets available ❯ https://t.co/97WDrEWYYd pic.twitter.com/ygmHMiHOFe — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) April 5, 2022

Gorillaz’ UK festival exclusive set opens two mammoth weekends for All Points East. APE Presents: Field Day returns on Saturday, August 20 with a double headline appearance by The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk.

The following weekend sees headline performances from Tame Impala (Thursday, August 25), The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).

Back in June, Gorillaz promised that “a new dawn is coming” with the release of a brand new track featuring Thundercat called ‘Cracker Island’.

“It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet,” 2D said about the track in a press release.

‘Cracker Island’ marks the first new music from Gorillaz since last year’s ‘Meanwhile’ EP. The three-track offering saw the group enlist the likes of Jelani Blackman, AJ Tracey and Alicai Harley for guest spots.

In a four-star review of the EP – a sonic homage to London’s famous Notting Hill Carnival, cancelled prior to the release of ‘Meanwhile’ – NME called the release “the perfect soundtrack to get you in the spirit before you go and wreck a dancefloor”.

Gorillaz’ last studio album was 2020’s ‘Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez’, which was called “a worthwhile endeavour” in a four-star review by NME.