Here are the stage times for My Chemical Romance in Milton Keynes

The set times for My Chemical Romance‘s run of comeback shows in Milton Keynes next week have been announced.

The returning band will play at Stadium MK on May 19, 21 and 22 after kicking off their UK and Ireland tour at the Eden Project in Cornwall on Monday (May 16).

The set times for the Milton Keynes shows have now been confirmed, with MCR set to perform from 20:55-22:25 on all three dates. Chief support acts Placebo will play from 19:20-20:20 across the three gigs.

Advertisement

May 19 will feature Witch Fever (17:30-17:55) and Lost Alone (18:20-18:50) as support, while the May 21 gig will see performances from Cassyette (17:30-17:55) and Barns Courtney (18:20-18:50).

The final MK date on May 22 will see Charlotte Sands (17:30-17:55) and Starcrawler (18:20-18:50) provide support to Placebo and MCR.

Any remaining tickets for MCR’s MK gigs, as well as their other UK and Ireland dates this month, remain on sale here. You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

May

16 – Eden Sessions, St Austell

19 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

21 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

22 – Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

24 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

25 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin

27 – Victoria Park, Warrington

28 – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Advertisement

Cassyette recently covered My Chemical Romance‘s ‘I’m Not Okay (I Promise)’ ahead of her support slot, while Starcrawler have this week shared their latest single ‘Roadkill’.

“‘Roadkill’ is about anyone that tries to dig their heels in the ground and stand in your way,” Starcrawler frontwoman Arrow De Wilde explained in a statement. “We’ve all had people try to tear us down, and sometimes you just have to run right through them.”