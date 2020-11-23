Here are all the winners from the American Music Awards 2020

The American Music Awards 2020 took place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre tonight (November 22), where The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift were among the big winners.

The Weeknd took home the trophies for Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B, Favourite Album – Soul/R&B, and Favourite Song – Soul/R&B. Bieber, meanwhile, picked up Collaboration Of The Year, Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock and Favourite Song – Country.

Swift was named Artist Of The Year, as well as Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock and Favourite Music Video for ‘Cardigan’.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the ceremony, which included performances from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and more, both from LA and locations around the world. In Seoul, BTS gave the world premiere performance of their latest single ‘Life Goes On’, as well as recent chart-topping track ‘Dynamite’.

The winners of the American Music Awards 2020 are as follows:

Artist Of The Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift – winner

The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat – winner

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration Of The Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – ‘Savage (Remix)’

Favourite Social Artist

BTS – winner

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favourite Music Video

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’

Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Taylor Swift – ‘Cardigan’ – winner

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber – winner

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift – winner

Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS – winner

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Album – Pop/Rock

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’ – winner

Taylor Swift – ‘Folklore’

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’

Favourite Song – Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ – winner

Post Malone – ‘Circles’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Favourite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown – winner

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Artist – Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris – winner

Favourite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay – winner

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite Album – Country

Luke Combs – ‘What You See Is What You Get’

Blake Shelton – ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’ – winner

Morgan Wallen – ‘If I Know Me’

Favourite Song – Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’ – winner

Maren Morris – ‘The Bones’

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – ‘Nobody But You’

Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD – winner

Roddy Ricch

Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj – winner

Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Eternal Atake’

Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’ – winner

Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’ – winner

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd – winner

Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat – winner

Summer Walker

Favourite Album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat – ‘Hot Pink’

Summer Walker – ‘Over It’

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’ – winner

Favourite Song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake – ‘No Guidance’

Summer Walker – ‘Playing Games’

The Weeknd – ‘Heartless’ – winner

Favourite Male Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny – winner

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite Female Artist – Latin

Becky G – winner

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favourite Album – Latin

Anuel AA – ‘Emmanuel’

Bad Bunny – ‘Las que no iban a salir’

Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’ – winner

Favourite Song – Latin

Bad Bunny – ‘Vete’

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’ – winner

Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots – winner

Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers – winner

Maroon 5

Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle – winner

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favourite Artist – EDM

Kygo

Lady Gaga – winner

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

‘Birds Of Prey: The Album’ – winner

‘Frozen 2’

‘Trolls: World Tour’