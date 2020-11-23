The American Music Awards 2020 are underway at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre, where The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations.
Both acts go into the night with eight nods apiece, with both up for the big award of the night – Artist Of The Year.
Coming up just behind them, Megan Thee Stallion is in the running to win in five categories, while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift all have four nominations each.
Taraji P. Henson is hosting the ceremony, which will include performances from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and more, both from LA and locations around the world. In Seoul, BTS will give the world premiere performance of their latest single ‘Life Goes On’, as well as recent chart-topping track ‘Dynamite’.
Follow along for all the winners from the night, with the list below updated as they’re announced.
The winners of the American Music Awards 2020 are:
Artist Of The Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist Of The Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration Of The Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – ‘Savage (Remix)’
Favourite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favourite Music Video
Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Taylor Swift – ‘Cardigan’
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite Album – Pop/Rock
Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’
Taylor Swift – ‘Folklore’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’
Favourite Song – Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’
Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’
Post Malone – ‘Circles’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Favourite Male Artist – Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Artist – Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favourite Duo or Group – Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favourite Album – Country
Luke Combs – ‘What You See Is What You Get’
Blake Shelton – ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’
Morgan Wallen – ‘If I Know Me’
Favourite Song – Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’
Maren Morris – ‘The Bones’
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – ‘Nobody But You’
Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’
Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Eternal Atake’
Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’
Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favourite Album – Soul/R&B
Doja Cat – ‘Hot Pink’
Summer Walker – ‘Over It’
The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’ – winner
Favourite Song – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake – ‘No Guidance’
Summer Walker – ‘Playing Games’
The Weeknd – ‘Heartless’
Favourite Male Artist – Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favourite Female Artist – Latin
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favourite Album – Latin
Anuel AA – ‘Emmanuel’
Bad Bunny – ‘Las que no iban a salir’
Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’
Favourite Song – Latin
Bad Bunny – ‘Vete’
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’
Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favourite Artist – EDM
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack
‘Birds Of Prey: The Album’
‘Frozen 2’
‘Trolls: World Tour’