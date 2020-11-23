The American Music Awards 2020 are underway at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre, where The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations.

Both acts go into the night with eight nods apiece, with both up for the big award of the night – Artist Of The Year.

Coming up just behind them, Megan Thee Stallion is in the running to win in five categories, while Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift all have four nominations each.

Taraji P. Henson is hosting the ceremony, which will include performances from the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and more, both from LA and locations around the world. In Seoul, BTS will give the world premiere performance of their latest single ‘Life Goes On’, as well as recent chart-topping track ‘Dynamite’.

Follow along for all the winners from the night, with the list below updated as they’re announced.

The winners of the American Music Awards 2020 are:

Artist Of The Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration Of The Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – ‘Savage (Remix)’

Favourite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favourite Music Video

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’

Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Taylor Swift – ‘Cardigan’

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Favourite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favourite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Album – Pop/Rock

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’

Taylor Swift – ‘Folklore’

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’

Favourite Song – Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Someone You Loved’

Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’

Post Malone – ‘Circles’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Favourite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Artist – Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favourite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favourite Album – Country

Luke Combs – ‘What You See Is What You Get’

Blake Shelton – ‘Fully Loaded: God’s Country’

Morgan Wallen – ‘If I Know Me’

Favourite Song – Country

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber – ’10,000 Hours’

Maren Morris – ‘The Bones’

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – ‘Nobody But You’

Favourite Male Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favourite Female Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favourite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘Eternal Atake’

Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’

Favourite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘WAP’

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ‘Rockstar’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

Favourite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favourite Album – Soul/R&B

Doja Cat – ‘Hot Pink’

Summer Walker – ‘Over It’

The Weeknd – ‘After Hours’ – winner

Favourite Song – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake – ‘No Guidance’

Summer Walker – ‘Playing Games’

The Weeknd – ‘Heartless’

Favourite Male Artist – Latin

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favourite Female Artist – Latin

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favourite Album – Latin

Anuel AA – ‘Emmanuel’

Bad Bunny – ‘Las que no iban a salir’

Bad Bunny – ‘YHLQMDLG’

Favourite Song – Latin

Bad Bunny – ‘Vete’

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’

Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favourite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favourite Artist – EDM

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favourite Soundtrack

‘Birds Of Prey: The Album’

‘Frozen 2’

‘Trolls: World Tour’