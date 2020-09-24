Here’s a Deep House track featuring the vocals of football manager Mick McCarthy

The musings of football manager Mick McCarthy have been transformed into a Deep House track, and it’s unexpectedly brilliant.

The new offering comes courtesy of a Twitter user known only as Jamie, who has contrasted McCarthy’s gruff northern tones against the laid-back beats.

While it may seem like the unlikeliest of combinations, Jamie’s effort has since gone viral – attracting almost 3000 retweets and 9000 likes.

The song sees Jamie borrowing snippets of McCarthy’s voice, as he mutters: “Give him a nudge and tell him to shut his gob”, before a selection of other comments from the former Republic of Ireland manager are heard.

“It’s not about one individual, it’s about the whole team. It’s got to be,” McCarthy offers in one rallying cry.

Made a deep house track with Mick McCarthy vocals pic.twitter.com/BUApw2SyaL — Jamie (@_Jamaha) September 22, 2020

Responding on Twitter, one fan referred to it as an “absolute banger”. Others, meanwhile, called for similar efforts featuring the voices of managers such as Neil Warnock and Arsene Wenger.

In similarly strange news from the world of football, it was also revealed today that Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney have made a bid to invest in Wrexham AFC.

Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, the creator of It’s Always Sunny, will have the chance to “put forward their vision” for the National League side after the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board voted in favour of allowing the potential takeover to progress.