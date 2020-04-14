Here’s a map of all the UK record stores doing home delivery during lockdown

Record Store Day 2020 may have been postponed in the UK as a result of the continuing coronavirus crisis – but music fans are being encouraged to shop at independent record stores online using the map below.

This year’s annual event – due to be held on Saturday April 18 – was set to see hundreds of vinyl and cassette releases sold exclusively through independent record shops for one day only.

Up to 230 independent record shops from every corner of the UK, as well as thousands around the world, were set to take part in the celebrations with live in-store performances, mini street festivals and entertainment.

But with the ongoing coronavirus crisis continuing to hit the UK music industry, organisers have been forced to postpone this year’s event until June 20.

Instead, people are being urged to support their local independent record shop online and pledging to order the “one missing record in their collection” in support of the new #RSDFillTheGap campaign launched by Record Store Day.

Below is an Offical Charts Company interactive map of all the shops in the UK. You can search by city or area.

In a previous statement shared on Twitter, the organisers wrote: “We are sad to announce that following a decision made by the organisers of Record Store Day, the event will be postponed to June 20.

“This decision comes at a time of unprecedented uncertainty and the health and safety of the general public must come first.

We are sad to announce that following a decision made by the organisers of Record Store Day, the event will be postponed to June 20th. #RSD20 Full statement on our website here: https://t.co/h6G3dADTmG pic.twitter.com/EEqzToc5SN — Record Store Day UK (@RSDUK) March 13, 2020

“This was absolutely not an easy decision to make as hundreds of independent shops and labels have been working hard towards this year’s celebrations.”

You can read the full statement above.

The full list of special releases for Record Store Day 2020 included the likes of My Chemical Romance, Robyn, Gorillaz, New Order, Eminem, The Cure, Christine & The Queens, Biffy Clyro, U2, David Bowie and Manic Street Preachers, in aid of War Child.

Many concerts have been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. You can view a full list here.