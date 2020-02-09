Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey have collaborated once more. Listen to their latest effort, ‘Experiment On Me’, below.

Back in January, frontman Oli Sykes and keyboardist Jordan Fish revealed that they’d co-wrote a song with the US pop star for the Birds of Prey soundtrack. It comes just months after they’d worked on another project with Halsey.

Released on Friday (February 7), Halsey described it as “hands down [the] craziest song I’ve ever recorded. By a landslide.”

Other artists have contributed to the DC film’s soundtrack include Doja Cat (with ‘Boss Bitch’), Normani and Megan Thee Stallion with ‘Diamonds’, as well as Saweetie with Galxara, Summer Walker and Sofi Tukker.

You can listen to Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey’s song here:

Earlier this year, fans were left wondering why Halsey’s collaboration with BMTH didn’t feature on her latest album. Halsey later told fans: “It’s not on this album, but there’s two – well technically ‘two’ things.

“One and then something else that are coming out not on my album – for something else with Bring Me The Horizon. And then I have another collaboration with another friend of mine that’s coming out this year too, and I’m putting out so much music next year.”

In a four star review of Halsey’s latest album, NME said: “This album is very much a document of her life, her love, her pain, her hope, presented with all barriers down.

“The musician’s previous concepts have both been compelling in themselves but, by stripping back the stories to their very personal core, Halsey has made a record that is as thrilling as it is vulnerable, and her best effort yet. This is Ashley’s world; it’s really nice to meet her.”