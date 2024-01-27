Here’s a rundown of all the beef Nicki Minaj has with Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj has previewed a Megan Thee Stallion diss track and made numerous claims about the rapper over X/Twitter.

Yesterday (January 26), Megan dropped her defiant new track ‘Hiss‘, but it is one bar in particular that has made headlines: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” she raps.

Megan’s Law makes information about registered sex offenders available to the public; Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender after pleading guilty to attempted rape age 16. He was recently sentenced to a year of house arrest after failing to register as a sex offender at his new address whilst moving to California with Minaj.

Advertisement

In response, Minaj hopped on Instagram Live to share a diss track aimed at Megan. In snippets available online, she called Megan “Big Foot” (a reference to Tory Lanez, who was found guilty of shooting the rapper in her feet last August). She also told Megan on the Live: “You bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f*cking love you, and lying on your dead mother.” (Megan’s mother passed away in 2019).

Just 15 min after Megan Thee Stallion dropped her diss track.. Nicki Minaj already got a response 'Bad b**** she like 6 foot, I call her big foot, the b**** fell off I said get up on your good foot"🔥😳🦶🏾 pic.twitter.com/0iXVYk6dvn — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) January 26, 2024

Nicki Minaj to Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram live: “Bullet fragment foot b*tch… you bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f*cking love you, and lying on your dead mother.” pic.twitter.com/ydSqYMXfD4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2024

On X/Twitter, the rapper went on to call Megan a “disgusting serpant [sic]”, also writing the bar: “Megan’s Law. For a free beat you could hit #Meganraw”.

In a lengthier tweet, Minaj clarified whilst that her fictional universe Gag City “does not condone ‘bullying'”, she called Megan a “pathological & manipulative liar,” alleging she was “using ghost writers & still SUCK[ed]” and continuously calling her work a “flop”.

Megan’s law. For a free beat you could hit #MeganRAW. -Roman 📝 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

What a disgusting serpant!!!!! Y’all post pardi song under this. They paid to make it disappear . LET’S GOOOOOO🤣😝 lying on your dead mother is insane too. But PARDI said it. #ItWasntMe https://t.co/b8Wk9oqJAS — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

Advertisement

#GagCity does not condone “bullying”. this a long ass tweet so idc if you “ain’t reading all dat” 😕😞🥴 Below is the kind of tweet “they” hate 👇🤭 #PinkFriday2 = PLATINUM SuperFreakyGirl =

TRIPLE PLATINUM RED RUBY DA SLEEZE = PLATINUM FTCU = GOLD LTISY = GOLD… pic.twitter.com/F9O3rLvboT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 26, 2024

And finally, Minaj took to Stationead (another live-streaming app) to claim that Megan had given a collaborator a “racist nickname”. “Tell everyone the nickname you got for your homegirl that rap,” she said, “…a racist nickname for a person that you doing songs with. tell them what you call her….don’t you call her that ‘dirty Mexican?'” Fans have speculated Minaj is referring to Cardi B, who is Dominican/Trinidadian and identifies as Afro-Latina.

Nicki Minaj lying to fans saying Megan The Stallion refers to Cardi B as “dirty mexican” pic.twitter.com/wV9DqaX8dj — Tre Influential 💎 💦 (@BartierFreak) January 27, 2024

Megan has not yet responded to any of the allegations.

In other news, Megan the Stallion recently signed a new record deal with Warner Music. It comes after she recently formally severed ties with label 1501 Certified Entertainment, following a legal dispute.