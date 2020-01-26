Here’s all the reaction from Slipknot’s huge show in London

Slipknot returned to the O2 arena last night in London to deliver a career spanning set. Check out the NME review with exclusive photos from the show here.
The sold-out show closed the group’s UK tour in support of their sixth studio album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which was released last August.
Ahead of the gig, members of the group appeared at a pop-up shop in London where they sold and signed bottles of their own brand of ‘Iowa Whiskey’.
You can see images and footage from the gig together with more fan reaction and the setlist below.
…around a packed out O2 Arena in London and saw people from every age and walk of life absolutely losing their shit to the likes of (SIC), Eyeless and Eeyore.
Every metal band owes #Slipknot a massive high five for expanding people’s horizons & making heavy music so popular ❤️
— Alex Baker (@alexbakerman) January 25, 2020
not sure there’s anything more validating & reassuring than seeing @slipknot absolutely kill the O2 arena
God bless that band
— Chris Hambling (@ChrisHambo) January 26, 2020
In other news, Slipknot’s Jim Root revealed his love for pop music and Ariana Grande in a new interview this week. Speaking to Joe, Root revealed his love for classic indie-pop music.
He said: “I love pop music — not necessarily modern pop music, but I was introduced to Britpop, kinda found that later on after it bloomed and happened… When we first started touring, we’d do these in-stores constantly, like in the UK, these crazy in-stores all over Europe… they were at the record stores that were around at the time, and they’d let you pick CDs out when we were done.
“That’s when I started discovering Björk and Portishead, then Radiohead, Blur, and Oasis, that type of pop music.” Whilst Root said he was “jaded” on modern pop, he did say he enjoyed Ariana Grande‘s “awesome” music.
He added: “One of the girls at our management company was listening to some Ariana Grande, and I didn’t know that that’s what she was listening to. I was like, ‘What is that? That’s awesome! That’s got, like, a vibe to it, you know?’ She told me what it was, and I was kind of mind blown.”
Slipknot O2 London setlist
Unsainted
Disasterpiece
Eeyore
Nero Forte
Before I Forget
New Abortion
Psychosocial
Solway Firth
Vermilion
Birth of the Cruel
Wait and Bleed
Eyeless
All Out Life
Duality
(sic)
People = Shit
Surfacing