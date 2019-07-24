Here’s Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ in the style of Blink 182

Not bad, TBH.

One particularly dedicated fan has shared a cover of Billie Eilish‘s hit single ‘Bad Guy’, but performed in the style of Blink 182.

The track, taken from Eilish’s acclaimed debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’ has become a festival anthem this summer – especially during her “generation-defining” appearance at Glastonbury 2019.

Now, Youtube user New Wave has reimagined the song to give it the pop-punk treatment in the style of Blink, complete with more than a few nods of highlights from their ‘Take Off Your Pants And Jacket’ era.

Eilish recently downplayed rumours that her second album would be dropping imminently, but also teased fans of a Justin Bieber collaboration.

“The new album shit is fake,” she wrote on her story, adding: “But I might have something for you…”

It’s been an eventful week for Eilish, who launched a new ’90s-inspired fashion brand this week as well as led the nominations for the MTV VMA Awards.

She returns to the UK to perform at Reading & Leeds Festival 2019 over August Bank Holiday Weekend.

Meanwhile, Blink 182 recently revealed that their long-awaited new album would arrive on September 20.

The follow-up to the trio’s 2016 album ‘California’, which was the first Blink album to feature Alkaline Trio‘s Matt Skiba in place of Tom DeLonge, has been in the works for several years.