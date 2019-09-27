Here’s Greta Thunberg’s powerful UN speech mashed up with Fatboy Slim and Swedish death metal

Climate change icon called out world leaders earlier this week

Greta Thunberg’s powerful UN speech on climate change has been given two musical mashups – one with a Swedish death metal band, the other with Fatboy Slim.

On Monday (September 23), Thunberg delivered an emotive speech at the United Nations where she called out world leaders for their inaction on climate change. You can read the full speech here.

Thunberg has become a global figurehead of ongoing protests to fight climate change, making headlines with her rousing speech to the UN last week. The 1975 recently teamed up with Thunberg on their self-titled track – a spoken word essay about the effects of climate change and the opening track from their forthcoming album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’.

Now, one YouTuber has set the speech to Swedish death metal whilst another has mashed up Thunberg’s powerful words with Fatboy Slim’s classic, ‘Right Here, Right Now.’ Fatboy Slim himself – Norman Cook – shared the mash up on his Facebook page together with images of climate change.

You can listen to both of the mashups below.

Earlier this week, The 1975′s Matty Healy praised the spirit of Thunberg, hailing her “the most punk person he’s ever met”.

Speaking of their time together when they recorded ‘The 1975’ recently, Healy praised the 16-year-old Thunberg as “one of the only people I’ve been truly starstruck by”.

“She’s so famous in regards to iconographically famous,” he told Pedestrian.TV. “You know she’s like, on a poster with Gandhi kinda-famous. So when I first seen her through the studio, through like frosted glass as well, you could just see the outline of her. And like Slash said, ‘To be truly iconic, you must be recognisable in silhouette’.

Healy continued: “Greta is the most punk person I’ve ever met in my life. When I met her, she was wearing an ‘anti-fascist all-stars’ t-shirt. I know like, not like an ‘antifa’ – she wasn’t supporting violence, she was supporting…fucking wild, man. Like I came from that kind of thing.”

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis also praised Thunberg earlier this week. “I think that Greta Thunberg’s speech to the climate group at the UN was just a perfectly measured, between articulacy and vitriol,” Philippakis said.

“And vitriol’s what’s needed at the moment. I think if we just pretend like things are going to sort themselves out in the right time, we know that they’re not…And leaders like Trump or Boris Johnson, or Bolsonaro in Brazil, the crop of global leaders we have at the moment just will not do it for us.”

He added: “So that’s why it’s important to get involved in local groups like Extinction Rebellion, and on a personal level, just to make decisions in your life, which will try and help us survive and make the world better. Because otherwise, I don’t know, just, it’s not looking good.”