Here’s Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ in the style of Bring Me The Horizon

YouTuber Anthony Vincent has shared a cover of Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ in the style of Bring Me The Horizon – watch him perform the track below.

Vincent has previously shared covers of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ in the style of Deftones and a cover of Eminem‘s ‘Lose Yourself’ in the style of Linkin Park.

“Honestly, the most impressive thing about Anthony is how he nails so many vocalists, often completely different voices and styles”, one fan commented under the video of Vincent taking on frontman Oli Sykes‘ vocals while singing the Styles’ track.

Another commented on how the YouTuber transformed the pop song into one that could feature on Bring Me The Horizon’s fourth studio album. “This is so incredibly similar to ‘Sempiternal’ it’s almost creepy, very well done!” they said.

‘As It Was’ is the lead single of Styles’ global hit album ‘Harry’s House‘.

The record has garnered a series of chart accolades and broken numerous records across the world. In addition to having 2022’s fastest-selling album in the UK, Harry achieved the rare feat of simultaneously holding the number one album and number one track with ‘As It Was’ in multiple countries.

Earlier this year, Arcade Fire put their spin on the track for a live session at the BBC‘s Maida Vale Studios. The band, who released their sixth studio album ‘WE’ last month, recorded the Styles cover for BBC Radio 2 following a longer session with 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq.

In a four-star review of ‘Harry’s House’ NME wrote, “The musician’s third album feels like a magical thing – a record that you want to take up residence in until you know its every nook and cranny in minute detail.”