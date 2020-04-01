Here’s how coronavirus is impacting music streaming in the UK

The coronavirus epidemic has had a marked impact on music consumption in the UK, as thousands of people continue to enjoy music while in lockdown.

5 Seconds of Summer are reportedly heading to No.1 in the UK charts with 19,197 album sales – of which a staggering 88.9% is physical sales.

But, as MusicWeek reports, streaming accounted for 82.3% of the albums charts last week, in comparison with 76.3% in the prior week and 75.3% two weeks ago.

Last week, physical album sales represented just 12.4% of the market, contrasted to 19.4% in the prior week and 20.3% just two weeks ago.

The Weeknd, who released his fourth album ‘After Hours’ last month, is leading the streaming charts at present after scoring the biggest opening of 2020 so far.

Other big releases include Dua Lipa‘s ‘Future Nostalgia’, which is battling 5 Seconds Of Summer for No.1 in the streaming charts.

This comes after new figures revealed that music streaming numbers slumped at one point last month despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing millions of music lovers into their homes across the world.

According to Alpha Data, an analytics provider, streams in the US dropped some 7.6% during the week of March 13 to March 19 — the week when many Americans first self-quarantined and other non-essential outlets business closed across the country.

A similar slump was also seen in album sales and digital song sales. Physical album sales dropped by a staggering 27.6%, digital album sales fell by 12.4%, and digital song sales plummeted by 10.7%.

The UK is currently adjusting to life behind closed doors after strict lockdown measures for the country were announced last week.

UK citizens must stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.

It followed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s call for pubs, restaurants and bars to close.