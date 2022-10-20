Here’s how to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 UK tour

Taylor Swift is set to announce a UK headline tour in support of her new album ‘Midnights’ – find all the details on how to secure tickets below.

The singer-songwriter will release her tenth studio record tomorrow (October 21), and has been teasing a series of lyrics on billboards across the globe. ‘Midnights’ includes the as-yet-unheard single ‘Anti-Hero’ and a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach’.

Earlier this week, a post on Swift’s official UK website stated that fans who pre-order the imminent album will receive a pre-sale code to access tickets for “yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates”.

Those who are signed up to Swift’s mailing list then received an email outlining the terms and conditions. To be in with a chance of bagging tickets, you’re required to pre-order ‘Midnights’ on any format via the singer’s UK store before 5am BST tomorrow – head here to do so.

If you’ve already submitted an order through the online shop, you are automatically eligible to purchase tickets in the pre-sale – details of which have not yet been confirmed. Pre-sale codes will be sent out via email at a later date.

You’ll be able to purchase tickets here when they go on general sale. Check out the announcement post below.

The tour will mark Swift’s first run of concerts in the UK since 2018’s ‘Reputation’ tour. Swift played the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2019, which took place at The O2 in London. However, her scheduled dates in 2020 – including BST Hyde Park and Glastonbury – were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

Instead of hitting the road, Swift wrote, recorded and released a pair of surprise “sister” albums in the form of ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’. She then dropped both ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ in 2021.

Swift announced ‘Midnights’ at the MTV VMAs 2022 in August, describing the project as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.

The star has since revealed that her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff worked on the record, and shared the full tracklist.

Following the release of ‘Midnights’, Swift will appear as a guest on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (October 24) before dropping by The Graham Norton Show next Friday (October 28).