Here’s how to hear Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’ early

Paramore are offering the chance for fans to hear their new album early at select indie record stores around the world.

The band have teamed up with independent record stores in Europe, North America, Latin America and Australia to let fans hear ‘This Is Why’, which is out on February 10, before it is released. All of the events are free to attend.

“Head to one of the below indie record stores to join your local This Is Why Global Listening Event,” the band said. “Hear the new album before it’s released, come for exclusive giveaways, and pre-order This Is Why (out February 10) at your local store.”

You can see the full list of locations below. The only UK listening event will be at The Little Scarlet Door in London on February 7.

‘This Is Why’ is Paramore’s first album in almost six years and contains the previously released singles ‘This Is Why’, ‘The News’ and ‘C’est Comme Ca’.

The band are set to tour the UK and Ireland in April, with Bloc Party and Rozi Plain supporting. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

APRIL 2023

Thursday 13 – Dublin, 3Arena

Saturday 15 – Cardiff, International Arena

Monday 17 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Tuesday 18 – Manchester, AO Arena

Thursday 20 – London, O2 Arena

Saturday 22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Elsewhere, Paramore’s frontwoman Hayley Williams recently addressed suggestive comments she claimed NOFX‘s Fat Mike made about her when she was a teenager. “I do not think that that’s punk. I don’t think that’s the essence of punk. And I feel strongly that without young women, people of colour and also the queer community, I just think we would still be where we were [in the past],” she said.