Here’s how to sync up Pink Floyd’s ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ with the US solar eclipse

Pink Floyd fans will have the opportunity to sync up the band’s album ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ with the US solar eclipse.

Today (April 8), the United States is set to experience a full solar eclipse in which the moon will completely cover the sun for roughly four and a half minutes. The eclipse’s path of totality will cover 15 states which include New York, Maine, Texas, Ohio, Arkansas and more.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon lines up perfectly between the Earth and the sun, blocking out the sunlight. North America won’t see the celestial phenomenon again for 21 years.

If timed correctly, fans of the legendary prog-rock band will be able to listen to the album’s final line: “And everything under the sun is in tune, but the sun is eclipsed by the moon” from the LP’s final track ‘Eclipse’ a the peak of the solar eclipse.

In order to sync up the album so that the climax of the actual eclipse lines up with the iconic closing line, fans must begin streaming the LP on Spotify exactly 41 minutes and 53 seconds before the start of the total eclipse in your location.

Fans choosing to go analogue and listen via CD or vinyl or for those who are using a different streaming platform should check ahead as there may be slight variations in the running time.

For those who don’t want to listen to the album in it’s entirety but still want to participate in listening to the LP’s final line, you can start the ending track ‘Eclipse’ 70 seconds prior to the local total eclipse start time in your area.

In other eclipse news, Vampire Weekend are set to play a special live-streamed show to mark the US total solar eclipse today (April 8).

The NYC band will take to the stage at the scenic Moody Amphitheater in Austin, Texas at 12pm CT (6pm BST), with their performance scheduled to run until approximately 2:30pm CT (8:30pm BST).

Fans can tune in to watch the full show live online via the streaming platform Veeps, where you can sign up to claim a free ticket. The performance will also be available to view on-demand, exclusively for Veeps All Access subscribers.