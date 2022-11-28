Here’s how to turn your top Spotify habits into a festival line-up

Spotify has launched a new app which creates a festival line-up poster based on your most-listened to artists.

The Instafest app, which was created by University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo, allows users to choose their top artists from the last four weeks, or the last six months, that will feature on their personalised festival line-up.

There’s also an option for the line-up to feature your most listened-to artists of all time to give an overview of your whole time on Spotify.

A poster line-up is then created, with a background that can either be in the style of Malibu Sunrise’s summer beach party, LA Twilight’s late night city vibe, or Mojave Dusk’s wild desert. The app also automatically includes your Spotify username as the name of the festival.

Many users have been taking to Twitter to post their festival line-up, with artists ranging from Arctic Monkeys, Muse and Morrissey to Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

I feel this is exposing me but I ain't mad at it #instafest pic.twitter.com/Oc5jFN6e50 — Louise (@DameLouisee) November 28, 2022

Da könnten einige Brüche drin sein. Besonders wenn plötzlich die Lesungen dazwischen kommen.#instafest pic.twitter.com/HMi3MQvirI — Mesotes (@NerdMesotes) November 28, 2022

My instafest called me an f word pic.twitter.com/nMvTXvd76t — Violet (@lef3algertita) November 28, 2022

Others featured fantasy line-ups including The Beatles, David Bowie, Nirvana and Jeff Buckley, while some had bizarre headliners such as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic alongside Oasis.

As everyone else is doing it #instafest pic.twitter.com/Q5k4SM2Rrr — Bitzbox – Age of Sigmar and 40K Bits (@Bitzbox) November 28, 2022

Anyone at this festival should be given therapy for free #instafest pic.twitter.com/woR6FU4srY — Craig Forsyth Reid (@CannyReid) November 27, 2022

Rappers such as Drake, Burna Boy, Eminem and Megan Thee Stallion also proved popular with Spotify listeners as did the likes of dance artists including Avicii, David Guetta and Martin Garrix.

For more information on the Instafest app head here.

Meanwhile, Neil Young recently doubled down on his decision to have his music removed from Spotify.

The veteran rock star in January stated his wish to pull his catalogue from the streaming platform after taking issue with it “spreading false information” about COVID vaccines.

Now, Young has explained further his move to cut ties with the platform by removing his music. “Why would I keep it on there when it sounds like a pixelated movie?” he said.