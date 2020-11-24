Here’s how to watch the 2021 Grammy nominations livestream

The 2021 Grammy nominees are set to be announced later today (Tuesday November 24) – and fans can tune in online to watch along.

The official Grammys website will be hosting a livestream on their homepage, starting at 9AM PT/12PM ET, which is 5PM UK time.

The ceremony will see a number of artists joining in to announce this year’s nominees, including Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap, Mickey Guyton, Lauren Daigle and Sharon Osbourne.

Further announcing guests include Nicola Benedetti, Gayle King, Pepe Aguilar, and Yemi Alade.

Interim Recording Academy president Harvey Mason Jr. will be hosting the event, which is set to announce a number of major categories live, before sharing the full list of all 84 categories on the Recording Academy’s website.

The Grammy’s “Big Four” are set to be revealed, including best new artist, album of the year, record of the year and song of the year. Last year, Billie Eilish became the first artist in over 40 years – and the first woman ever – to win across all four categories with her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and the single ‘Bad Guy’.

At the 2020 Grammys, Lizzo won three awards, while Lil Nas X, Tyler, The Creator, Tool, Vampire Weekend and Rosalía all took home awards as well.

Several changes have come into force for this year’s awards, including name changes for Best Urban Contemporary Album, now Best Progressive R&B Album and Best World Music Album which has been renamed Best Global Music Album

The 2021 Grammy awards, set to be hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place on January 31.