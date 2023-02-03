Here’s how to watch the 2023 Grammys

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday (February 5) at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Comedian Trevor Noah is set to host, marking his third year as master of ceremony. The annual celebration will recognise the best songs, artists, albums, and more from the past year.

Nominations were announced in November, with Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Adele leading in nods. View the entire list of this year’s nominees here. Check out more details for this year’s award ceremony and find out how to watch the celebration live below.

How can I watch the Grammys in the US?

US viewers can watch the live show on CBS or on-demand on Paramount+ at 5pm PT/8pm ET. The show can also be accessed on CBS.com and the CBS app. The Recording Academy will also be streaming the broadcast live from live.grammy.com.

How can I watch the Grammys in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch the ceremony via the Recording Academy’s website live stream. The ceremony will be streaming live from live.grammy.com at 1am GMT on Monday February 6.

Who is performing at this year’s ceremony?

Lizzo, Bad Bunny and Sam Smith are among those announced to perform at this year’s ceremony. Kim Petras will also be appearing alongside Smith, performing their hit 2022 collaboration ‘Unholy’. Other performers confirmed for the evening include Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile and Luke Combs.

Earlier this week, Questlove revealed that he’s co-curated the tribute in a new announcement video released on January 31, teasing that he’d been working on the tribute with some of the “biggest names” in hip-hop. Today (February 3), it was announced that Future, Missy Elliott, Glorilla and more are set to perform during this week’s Grammy’s tribute to 50 years of hip-hop.

How long is the broadcast?

The awards show usually spans from 8pm to 11:30pm ET. The ceremony typically runs for three hours and 30 minutes, however the red carpet usually starts at 5:30 pm ET.

Check back here on Sunday, to read news and more from this year’s ceremony.