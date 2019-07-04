Here’s IDLES hanging out with the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ backstage at Open’er

"Strange, very strange."

IDLES have shared a photo of themselves with two of the cast of Stranger Things from backstage at a festival in Poland.

The UK punk band, fresh from their standout and emotional set at Glastonbury 2019, are currently in Gdynia where they’re performing at Open’er 2019. By some strange coincidence as season three of the hit sci-fi show Stranger Things hits Netflix today, IDLES found themselves running into cast members Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin.

“Bumped into these two lovely young men in Poland,” wrote the band on Instagram to caption the image. “Which is strange, very strange.”

Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix show, while McLaughlin portrays Lucas Sinclair.

Speaking of the new season recently, star Finn Wolfhard said that season 3 of the show has “the fun of season one and the horror of season two”.

After fairly unanimously glowing early reviews of the new series appeared, fans have since taken online to share their thoughts on the latest instalment to hit Netflix – check out what they had to see on Twitter here.

Following the world finally waking up to the band for their phenomenal second album ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance‘, IDLES will be capping off the year with their biggest UK tour to date in December 2019.

Today saw Stormzy step as a last minute replacement headliner at Open’er, after A$AP Rocky was forced to pull out following his arrest. The festival continues today in Gdynia, with a line-up that includes The 1975, Marina, Jorja Smith and The Strokes.

Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews and more from Open’er 2019.