Journey‘s enduring 1981 hit ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ has been mashed-up with metal band Mudvayne‘s 2000 single ‘Dig’ – you can hear the unlikely reimagining below.

William Maranci, a self-proclaimed “mashup madman” from Massachusetts, uploaded the dizzying creation to his YouTube page earlier this week.

The clip has already racked up over 47,000 views, with Maranci likening his Journey/Mudvayne mash-up to the sound heard “when a wedding happens next to a divorce court”.

You can hear Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ reimagined in the style of Mudvayne’s ‘Dig’ below.

In other Journey news, guitarist Neal Schon announced last month that his band would be headlining Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival later this year.

Schon’s claim has not yet been verified by the organisers of Lollapalooza, who were forced to cancel last year’s festival due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event’s website only makes a fleeting reference to Lollapalooza 2021 taking place, writing: “Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza’s 30th Anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Speaking to SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk show, Schon claimed that this year’s Lollapalooza is meant to be taking place in April.

“Hopefully that’ll not get pushed back, because the vaccine is finally here,” Schon continued. “And hopefully they start dispersing it very quickly so everybody can get back on their feet and can get out and hear music, ’cause that’s what heals the world, I think.”