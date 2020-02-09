Justin Bieber has returned to Saturday Night Live to perform a stripped-back version of his recent single, ‘Yummy.’ You can watch the moment below.

His third visit to the popular US programme saw him deliver an acoustic version of the song – his first to be released from upcoming album, ‘Changes’.

Later, Bieber returned to the stage to perform his latest single ‘Intentions’ and was joined by collaborator Quavo from Migos for the moment.

Bieber last appeared on the show in 2013. You can watch his latest performances below:

Upon its release, Bieber’s collaboration with Quavo was accompanied by a heartwarming video that sees the pair providing support for vulnerable women and children in Los Angeles.

A collaboration with LA nonprofit organisation Alexandria House, the clip tells the story of several women who are working for the organisation and providing support for others as they battle the threat of homelessness and the struggle to find stability for their families.

Each volunteer tell their own individual stories, before Bieber and Quavo are seen hanging out with Alexandra House families as they move “from emergency shelter to economic stability and permanent housing”.

In addition to the video, Bieber also launched a $200,000 Intentions fund to support families at Alexandria House.

Earlier this week (February 6), Bieber announced details of an intimate London show next week.

Bieber will celebrate the release of his new album by playing a small show at the Indigo at The O2 in London on February 11.

The exclusive fan event has been billed as “an evening with Justin featuring acoustic song performances and Q&A”.