Here’s the latest weather forecast for Download Festival 2019

Early predictions have been made on what the weather holds for Download Festival 2019 – and it’s not looking too good.

The Donington Park festival returns between June 14-16 and boasts a line-up including the likes of Def Leppard, Slipknot and Tool. Fans can also expect appearances from Smashing Pumpkins and Slayer’s last ever UK gig.

According to BBC Weather,temperatures ranging between 18°-19° are expected for the whole weekend, although rain is definitely on the way too.

It’s expected that Friday June 14 will see constant rain from 3PM until the early hours of Saturday morning.

Although the rain will make way for cloud and sun on Saturday morning, the rest of the day will see overcast skies until a brief period of sun in the evening.

Sunday 16th will follow a similar pattern to the day before, with highs of 18°. Brief showers are also expected at 6PM.

Meanwhile, Download Festival recently announced that it will go plastic free after promoter Live Nation vowed to eliminate single-use plastics by 2021. The move comes as part of the bigger plan for the concert giant, which aims to achieve zero waste by 2030.

Michael Rapino, the president of Live Nation, said: “Hosting over 35,000 concerts and festivals each year, Live Nation has the opportunity and responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet.”