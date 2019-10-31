Here’s Linkin Park’s ‘One Step Closer’, as performed by 139 movies

Aaand action!

A devoted Linkin Park fan has created the ultimate mash-up of ‘One Step Closer’, featuring 139 movies singing the iconic track.

YouTube user The Unusual Suspect created the genius clip of the ‘Hybrid Theory‘ classic after merging lines from a host of recognisable characters – including The Lion King‘s Simba, Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore and Pulp Fiction‘s Jules Winnfield.

Other iconic films including Wayne’s World, Wonder Woman and Kindergarten Cop also feature in the film.

Check out the clip in full below.

It isn’t the only unusual video to feature Linkin Park recently either – a cover of Slipknot‘s classic ‘Psychosocial’ performed in the style of Linkin Park went viral earlier this month.

In other recent news, Chester’s Bennington’s isolated vocal take from the Linkin Park track ‘One More Light’ was released online. The song featured on the band’s latest album of the same name, which was released two months before the frontman’s death.

Earlier this year, it was also claimed that Linkin Park were considering making new music for the first time since Bennington’s death.