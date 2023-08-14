Here’s Metallica’s ‘Kill ‘Em All’ played in the style of ZZ Top

A musician and content creator has performed the entirety of Metallica‘s debut studio album ‘Kill ‘Em All’ in the style of ZZ Top.

Denis Pauna, a singer and guitarist from Croatia, performed and recorded every track from the American heavy metal band’s 1983 classic in the bluesy style of the Texas-formed Southern-rock band, and posted it online to his YouTube channel.

“Here’s the WHOLE album ‘Kill ‘Em All’ by Metallica as if ZZ Top wrote it. Even though a few days passed by, this video counts as a KEA 40th Anniversary!” Pauna wrote in the video description. ‘Kill ‘Em All’ turned 40 on July 25, 2023.

You can listen to the 40-minute reimagining of the ‘Kill ‘Em All’ below.

“As a fan of both Metallica and ZZ Top, this is incredible,” one YouTube comment read.

“This sounds way better than it has any right to,” another added, while a third shared: “I would love to sit at a bar counter, low light, drinking a good bourbon, or a beer, relaxing and listening to this whole set live.”

Other videos on his channel attempt to answer what ‘Barbie Girl’ would sound like as a “southern metal song” and “if Rammstein wrote Bon Jovi‘s ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’.”

Elsewhere, an AI generator recently came up with a cover version of Seal‘s ‘Kiss From A Rose’, covered by Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

It comes after a whole host of artificially generated cover versions have been shared online in recent months, such a The Beatles ‘covering’ The Beach Boys and a controversial ‘cover’ of Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ by Kurt Cobain.

Back in June, Metallica released their new ‘Amsterdam Sessions’ live EP and shared the ‘If Darkness Had A Son’ performance video.

The four-track EP, recorded in April at Ready Set Studios in Amsterdam, consists of ’72 Seasons’ cuts ‘Lux Æterna’ and ‘If Darkness Had A Son’, alongside classics ‘Master Of Puppets’ and ‘Nothing Else Matters’.

In other news, Hetfield recently admitted that he called Kip Winger to apologise for dissing him in the band’s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ video, which sees Lars Ulrich use Winger’s face as a dartboard.