Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot

A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below.

Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Since then, it has been reimagined in the style of Rammstein and now, by TikToker and YouTuber Devin Taylor as a song written by Corey Taylor and his masked rabble, Slipknot.

Check out the brutal new version of ‘Master Of Puppets’ below.

Since the release of the new season of Stranger Things and its iconic Metallica sync, the metal legends have been embracing its impact in introducing younger fans to their music.

Following the episode’s release in July on Netflix, Metallica shared a post on Instagram on praising the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, for the sequence.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.

“It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

The track went on to enter the UK Top 40 singles chart for the first time in its history, while the band have jammed backstage with Quinn at Lollapalooza and released a range of Stranger Things-inspired merch.

Slipknot, meanwhile, will release their new album ‘The End, So Far’ next month. Earlier this month, they shared new single ‘Yen’ as the latest preview of the record, their last with Roadrunner Records.