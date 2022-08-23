Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ reimagined as an “emo anthem”

Metallica’s iconic hit ‘Master Of Puppets’ has been reimagined as an “emo anthem” in a new YouTube video – check it out below.

Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

Since then, it has been reimagined in the style of Rammstein and as if written by Slipknot, with the latest version of the track coming in the form of a pop-punk anthem.

Advertisement

The new cover is the work of musician and YouTuber Kala, who has turned a number of rock hits into pop-punk tracks.

Check out the new version of ‘Master of Puppets’ below.

Since the release of the new season of Stranger Things and its iconic Metallica sync, the metal legends’ song has entered the UK Top 40 singles chart for the first time in its history, while the band have released a range of Stranger Things-inspired merch.

Following the episode’s release in July on Netflix, Metallica shared a post on Instagram on praising the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, for the sequence.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.

Advertisement

“It’s an incredible honour to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”