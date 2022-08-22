Here’s Mick Jagger enjoying a “busman’s holiday” watching Coldplay

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has shared a video of himself enjoying Coldplay at Wembley last night (August 21).

Jagger joked that it was a “real busman’s holiday” watching the group but that he “had a great time” at the show.

In the video, Jagger can be seen waving his arms while Coldplay sang ‘Fix You’, complete with glow stick on his wrist.

Advertisement

Check out the tweet and the video here:

Had a great time watching Coldplay last night

A real busman’s holiday !🎸🎸🎸🏏🏏🏏 pic.twitter.com/BwYUKzhKxl — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 22, 2022

Following their six sold-out Wembley gigs this month, Coldplay have added several new UK and European gigs in 2023 to their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour.

The band have been on tour across the globe since the spring, and have now extended the tour behind their 2021 album to next year. Across May, June and July next year, the band will play Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and more, with two new UK dates also added in Manchester and Cardiff.

The new dates will kick off in Coimbra, Portugal on May 17, before the band will play two shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on May 31 and June 1. A date in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium is also set for June 6, before the tour wraps up with two gigs at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on July 15-16.

Ahead of these shows, the band will wrap up their 2022 dates in Glasgow this week with two dates at Hampden Park tomorrow (August 23) and Wednesday (24).

Advertisement

Tickets for the gigs will go on sale at 10am local time on Thursday August 25, and you can get yours here.

MAY 2023

17 – Coimbra, Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

24 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

25 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

31 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

JUNE 2023

1 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

6 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 – Naples, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

25 – Milan, San Siro

26 – Milan, San Siro

JULY 2023

1 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund

5 – Copenhagen, Parken

6 – Copenhagen, Parken

8 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

9 – Gothenburg, Ullevi

15 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

16 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA

Reviewing one of Coldplay’s recent Wembley gigs, NME said: “It’s a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done. The band seem genuinely thrilled at the reaction, too. “Thank you for coming. These days, it’s so difficult to get to see a show,” Chris notes appreciatively at one point. “Thank you for coming and restoring our faith in humanity; for being peaceful and singing together.” The roars in response indicate that the feeling is mutual.”