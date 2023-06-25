Here’s Paul McCartney enjoying the sunset from The Park at Glastonbury 2023

Paul McCartney was spotted by fans enjoying the sunset on Saturday night (June 24) at Glastonbury 2023.

The Beatles legend is on site at Worthy Farm this weekend, with rumours about him making a special guest performance with Guns N’ Roses during their headline set last night.

That didn’t materialise – Dave Grohl joined them instead on ‘Paradise City’ – but one fan did spot McCartney soaking up the sun at the top of the Park hill as evening drew in.

“A surreal moment amongst an already mad weekend,” the fan wrote. “Walked to the top of the Glastonbury hill for a sunset photo, turns out Paul McCartney had the same idea!”

Alongside the caption was a video of McCartney watching the sunset next to an SUV at the top of the bill. See that below.

A surreal moment amongst an already mad weekend. Walked to the top of the @glastonbury hill for a sunset photo, turns out Paul McCartney had the same idea! #lovehim #icon #legend pic.twitter.com/K7b6R7hkGt — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldInc) June 24, 2023

Macca made a brief appearance during the end of The Pretenders set at the Park Stage last night. Eagle-eyed fans spotted that he was stood at the side of the stage. After hugging Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde, Macca, who became the oldest Glastonbury headliner this time last year, went on stage, gave a quick thumbs up, and then went off again.

He was also spotted side stage for Foo Fighters when the band performed their surprise set as mystery band The Churnups on Friday (June 23).

Glastonbury 2023 will conclude tonight with a headline set by Elton John, who will be playing his final show in the UK, and fans believe that McCartney could appear during the set as a special guest.

Check out all the latest from Glastonbury 2023 on the NME liveblog here, and see more news, reviews, photos, interviews and more here.