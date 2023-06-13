Here’s Radiohead’s ‘OK Computer’ recreated using N64 sounds

A Youtuber has recreated Radiohead‘s album ‘Ok Computer’ in its entirety using sounds from games for the Nintendo 64 console.

Creator on4word reimagined the tracks of Radiohead’s 1997 album with sounds from games such as Super Mario 64, The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, Golden Eye 007′, ‘Banjo Kazooie, Yoshi’s Story and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards.

It’s accompanying YouTube video features the reimagined song as well as visuals from the games that were used for the album remake. The LP is titled ‘OK Nintendo 64’.

The ‘Super Mario 64’ soundtrack was used to recreate Radiohead’s ‘Airbag’, ‘Subterranean Homesick Alien’ and ‘Fitter Happier’. Their single ‘Karma Police’ was recreated with sounds from ‘Star Fox 64’.

Sounds from both The Legend Of Zelda games Majora’s Mask and Ocarina Of Time were used to reproduce ‘Let Down’ and ‘Electioneering’.

Earlier this year, on4word also recreated the entirety of Radiohead‘s ‘In Rainbows‘ using sounds from Super Mario 64. Each track was based on the original from the 2007 album, with a Mario 64 twist that uses drum beats, bells synthesiser sound effects and snares.

The YouTube creator has also shared various other musical covers on their channel, including Tame Impala‘s ‘The Less I Know The Better’, Aphex Twin‘s ‘Alberto Balsalm’ and Nine Inch Nails‘ ‘Head Like A Hole’. They have also made a previous Mario 64 cover of Radiohead’s ‘No Surprises’.

In other Radiohead news, drummer Philip Selway has said that the band will release new material “of some sort” in the “next couple of years”.

“We’re always talking about stuff. But in terms of an actual kind of collective project, beyond the ‘Kid A’ and ‘Amnesiac’ stuff that we’ve been doing [2021’s ‘Kid Amnesia’ reissue project and interactive exhibition], it’s kind of further down the line for us when that will happen. We’re talking about that, but at the moment everybody’s doing their own thing,” Selway told Prog Magazine [via MusicNews].