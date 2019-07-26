Here’s the SAY Award longlist for Scottish album of the year

Who's set to follow in 2018 winners Young Fathers' footsteps?

The longlist for this year’s SAY Award has been revealed.

The award, given to the Scottish album of the year, was won in 2018 by Young Fathers for their third album ‘Cocoa Sugar’, and returns this year on September 6.

Among the nominees are Chvrches, who receive a nod for third LP ‘Love Is Dead’, and The Twilight Sad, whose latest album ‘It Won/t Be Like This All The Time’ came out earlier this year.

Also on the list are Mastersystem, the band of late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, his brother Grant, and members of Editors.

They’re all joined on the shortlist by the likes of Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert, Kathryn Joseph, C Duncan and Fatherson.

The public will be allowed to vote on which albums get nominated for the award’s shortlist from August 12, before the winner is announced at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh on September 6.

View the full longlist of albums nominated for the 2019 SAY Award below.

Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert – Here Lies The Body

Aidan O’Rourke – 365: Vol. 1

Andrew Wasylyk – The Paralian

Auntie Flo – Radio Highlife

Brìghde Chaimbeul – The Reeling

C Duncan – Health

Carla J. Easton – Impossible Stuff

CHVRCHES – Love Is Dead

Edwyn Collins – Badbea

Fatherson – Sum Of All Your Parts

Fergus McCreadie Trio – Turas

Free Love – Luxury Hits

Graham Costello’s Strata– Obelisk

Karine Polwart with Steven Polwart and Inge Thomson– Laws of Motion

Kathryn Joseph – From When I Wake The Want Is

Kinnaris Quintet – Free One

Mastersystem – Dance Music

Niteworks – Air Fàir an Là

Sean Shibe – softLOUD

The Twilight Sad – It Won/t Be Like This All Of The Time