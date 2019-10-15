Here’s Slipknot’s ‘Psychosocial’ in the style of Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, Hanson and more

25 versions of the song appear in a new viral Youtube clip...

Slipknot‘s ‘Psychosocial’ has been reimagined in the style of Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X, Hanson and more. Check out the clip below.

The 2008 track, which features on the masked metallers’ fourth album ‘All Hope Is Gone‘, has been transformed into 25 different arrangements by YouTube star Anthony Vincent.

Responding on fans’ requests on Twitter, Vincent – who runs the Ten Second Songs account – made ‘Psychosocial’ sound like it had been penned by various bands and artists across different genres.

After giving the track the ‘MmmBop’ treatment, the YouTuber offers up a jangly upbeat indie version akin to the classic sound of The Cure. Later, he leans on Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ for inspiration before referencing the likes of Billy Idol, Marvin Gaye, Tool, Twenty One Pilots, and Linkin Park.

Some of the more surprising nods include William Shatner, Eurodance act O-Zone – of ‘Dragostea Din Tei’ fame, no less – and the sound of a “broken Game Boy”.

“I’d love to see a full song of the Cure version,” said one viewer on YouTube. Another commented: “Ended with a bang. Linkin Park version was a standout and totally deserves a full cover!

“Listening back to a bunch of Linkin Park songs to get inspiration for this fan favourite of ‘Psychosocial’, just reminds me of how many monumental songs they have,” Vincent said of preparing the covers clip. See that tweet above.

Meanwhile, Slipknot are set to release 11 unheard outtake songs from ‘All Hope Is Gone’ over the next couple of years. “We have a whole other album that four of us wrote when we did ‘All Hope Is Gone’,” the band’s Shawn “Clown” Crahan said in an interview earlier this year.

Frontman Corey Taylor later elaborated on the project, explaining: “We had basically two different studios going on. One group of guys was recording what ended up becoming ‘Look Outside Your Window’, and then the bulk of the band was making ‘All Hope Is Gone’.