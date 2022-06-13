Here’s the early weather forecast for Glastonbury Festival 2022

Glastonbury 2022 is almost here after a two-year delay following the coronavirus pandemic – see how the weather will fare below.

Those travelling to Worthy Farm from June 22-26 to see headliners Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, as well as Little Simz, Róisín Murphy, Bicep and plenty of other acts, can mostly expect warm conditions.

However, it might be worth packing your wellies as some rain is currently expected, along with the possibility of thunderstorms.

According to the Met Office‘s long range weather forecast for June 17-26, “Temperatures are expected to be warm for most and closer to average in the north, but possibly very warm or hot in the south, which could bring thundery conditions.

“Fine but generally unsettled weather can be expected throughout the rest of this period, with the possibility of some showers or longer spells of rain mainly in the northwest and continued possible thundery outbreaks in the south.”

Check out the latest forecast according to the BBC below.

Wednesday June 22: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, with temperatures peaking at 17° and lows of 11°

Thursday June 23: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, with temperatures peaking at 17° and lows of 11°

Friday June 24: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, with temperatures peaking at 17° and lows of 11°

Saturday June 25: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, with temperatures peaking at 18° and lows of 11°

Sunday June 26: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, with temperatures peaking at 17° and lows of 11°

In other news, music fans headed to this year’s Glastonbury Festival may have to reconsider their travel plans as national rail strikes were confirmed last week for three days in late June.

The RMT union announced that “over 50,000 railway workers will walkout as part of 3 days of national strike action later this month, in the biggest dispute on the network since 1989”. The nationwide strikes are due to take place on June 21, 23 and 25.

Last week, the BBC also shared further details of their coverage for this month’s festival, with significant coverage planned across radio and television from June 18-24.

Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.