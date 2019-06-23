Here’s the first look at Glastonbury’s new pier attraction

It boasts a 'Robot Pavilion', arcades, sideshows, and more...

Glastonbury has previewed its new pier attraction by sharing a photo of the structure online – check it out below.

Earlier this year, festival co-founder and boss Michael Eavis revealed that the 60-metre pier is one of the surprise additions to this year’s event. Plans for Glastonbury-On-Sea were unveiled as he attended a new show by Joe Rush, an artist whose elaborate works have previously featured on Worthy Farm.

With Glasto 2019 just around the corner, organisers have offered a first glimpse at the new area. “It’s all looking amazing at the new Glastonbury-on-Sea pier!” they captioned a snap of the attraction coming together on site.

Further details were shared on Glastonbury’s official website on Friday (June 21), which tease a “Robot Pavilion”, arcades, attractions and sideshows.

The description reads: “Harking back to the seaside holiday glory days between the ’50s-’70s, the Pier at Glastonbury-on-Sea will reach out from the seafront entertainments, across the beach of deckchairs, past the lifeguards and Punch & Judy theatres and far, far out into the grassy sea.

“Candy floss and dodgems, fortune-tellers and buskers, mods and rockers all come together for a trip down the pleasure Pier. Stroll along, see the sights, play the attractions and let our team of Redcoats show you a wondrous, magical world and a thoroughly entertaining time.”

You can follow the progress of the new area on Glastonbury-on-Sea’s Instagram account.

Meanwhile, it’s rumoured that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are set to perform a secret A Star Is Born show at this year’s Glastonbury. Cooper previously hinted that the pair were in talks for a six-song set on The Park Stage.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 opens its gates on Wednesday (June 26), with Stormzy, The Killers, and The Cure set to headline. See the full stage-by-stage line-up here.