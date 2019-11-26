Here’s the full tracklist for Poppy’s upcoming new album ‘I Disagree’

Containing some extremely on-brand titles...

Poppy has shared the full tracklist for her upcoming new album ‘I Disagree’ – check it out below.

Set for release on January 10 2020, the record follows on from 2018’s ‘Am I A Girl’ and will see the US artist exploring a darker side to her sound. Following the LP’s arrival, the singer is set to hit the road for a lengthy 2020 tour – with UK dates scheduled for March.

Posting a link to remaining tickets on Twitter earlier this evening (November 26), Poppy also shared the full ‘I Disagree’ tracklist with her followers.

The list of white scrawled song titles includes ‘Anything Like Me’, ‘Nothing I Need’, ‘Bite Your Teeth’, ‘Sick Of The Sun’ and more. Also set to appear on the album are the previously-released title track, ‘Bloodmoney‘, and ‘Concrete‘.

Speaking previously about her new album, Poppy told NME: “I try to channel all of my anger steam into my art and maintain some form of composure.”

The UK leg of Poppy’s ‘I Disagree’ tour will begin in Manchester on March 12. She’ll then take to the stage in Glasgow, Birmingham, and London ahead of further dates across Europe throughout the month.

See the full schedule below.

MARCH

12 Academy 2 – Manchester

13 Cathouse – Glasgow

14 O2 Academy 2 – Birmingham

15 Heaven – London

17 Melkweg – Amsterdam

18 Orangerie – Brussels

20 Le Trabendo – Paris

21 Zeche – Bochum

22 Columbia Theater – Berlin

24 Backstage Halle – Munich

25 Santeria – Milan

26 Flex – Vienna

27 Plaza – Zurich

29 Sala Razzmatazz 2 – Barcelona

30 Sala Caracol – Madrid