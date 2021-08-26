Here’s the latest weather forecast for Reading & Leeds 2021

Reading & Leeds 2021 is set to kick off with three days of live music tomorrow (August 27) – check out the latest weather forecast below.

The first day at Reading will see the likes of Stormzy, Sam Fender and AJ Tracey descend on Richfield Avenue, while Leeds’ Bramham Park will welcome Liam Gallagher, Biffy Clyro, Wolf Alice and more.

According to the Met Office, festivalgoers at both Reading and Leeds are likely to enjoy a dry weekend. There’s largely a less than five per cent chance of rain across the entire period, though that does increase slightly to 10 per cent at some periods.

Attendees at both southern and northern legs of the festival could see highs of 21°.

Check out the latest weather forecast (as of 11:30am, August 26) below:

READING FESTIVAL

Thursday August 26: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at 19° and lows of 12°.

Friday August 27: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening, with temperatures peaking at 20° and lows of 12°.

Saturday August 28: Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 12°.

Sunday August 29: Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 12°.

LEEDS FESTIVAL

Thursday August 26: Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 19° and lows of 11°.

Friday August 27: Cloudy changing to clear by night-time, with temperatures peaking at 19° and lows of 10°.

Saturday August 28: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking a 21° and lows of 9°.

Sunday August 29: Sunny changing to cloudy by night-time, with temperatures peaking a 21° and lows of 11°.

Other acts who will perform across the three days include Blossoms, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Post Malone, Yungblud, Sigrid, Beabadoobee and many more. You can plan your weekend with the full schedule here.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Reading & Leeds ’21 will be offering the coronavirus vaccine to festivalgoers across both sites. As with other festivals this summer, R&L ticketholders will be required to show their COVID status to gain entry to the event.