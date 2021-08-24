Here’s the weather forecast for All Points East and ALT+LDN

Across bank holiday weekend, London welcomes an existing festival back after the pandemic as well as launching a brand new all-dayer.

From August 27-31, All Points East will return to Victoria Park in Hackney, headlined by the likes of Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jorja Smith, London Grammar, Kano, Jamie xx and Bicep.

Down on Clapham Common on Monday (August 30), meanwhile, ALT+LDN will make its bow, with a line-up mixing hip-hop and rock and featuring Architects, Playboi Carti and more.

Check out the latest forecast for London this weekend according to the Met Office below.

ALL POINTS EAST

Friday August 27: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 14°.

Saturday August 28: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 14°.

Sunday August 29: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 23° and lows of 14°.

Monday August 30: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at 22° and lows of 14°.

ALT+LDN

Yesterday (August 23), it was announced that Machine Gun Kelly, Princess Nokia and more acts have been forced to cancel their appearances at the inaugural ALT+LDN festival in Clapham.

Coronavirus restrictions have meant that Kelly, Nokia and other acts Chase Atlantic, Lil Skies and Mario Judah will no longer perform at Monday’s (August 30) event.

Festival organisers said in a statement posted to Instagram: “Due to the continuing concerns over COVID-19 and international travel, Chase Atlantic, Lil Skies, Machine Gun Kelly, Mario Judah, and Princess Nokia will no longer be performing” at the hip-hop and rock festival, which takes over Clapham Common, London on August 30.

“Despite all our relentless efforts behind the scenes, some things have been taken completely out of our control. We now know that due to the restrictive Covid measures that are in place, some of the international artists that were booked to play at ALT+LDN are unable to come.