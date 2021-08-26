Here’s the weather forecast for Creamfields 2021

Creamfields festival returns after two years this bank holiday weekend – here’s how the weather’s looking ahead of the event.

The festival, which takes place after the coronavirus pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, takes place August 27-29 at Walton Hall in Warrington and has already sold out.

In the place of their regular event last summer, Creamfields held a virtual ‘house party edition’, which saw the broadcast over 40 of their favourite sets from throughout the festival’s history.

Creamfields 2021 will be headlined by the Chemical Brothers, while other names already on the bill for this summer include Bicep, Chase And Status, Deadmau5, Example, Nina Kraviz and Tiesto.

Check out the latest forecast for the weekend’s festivities according to the Met Office below.

Friday August 27: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at 19° and lows of 11°.

Saturday August 28: Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 20° and lows of 11°.

Sunday August 29: Sunny, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 11°.

Hello campers! ⛺️ The arena is officially open…let the music begin! 🎧 #cinchxCreamfields pic.twitter.com/EnlpLtwfLk — Creamfields (@Creamfields) August 26, 2021

Other festivals taking place across the August bank holiday weekend include Reading & Leeds, which will feature two main stages and six headliners for the first time.

Featuring at the two sites across the weekend include Stormzy, Post Malone, Liam Gallagher, AJ Tracey, Mabel, Disclosure, Two Door Cinema Club, Biffy Clyro, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, Wolf Alice and dozens more acts.

In London meanwhile, All Points East festival returns to Victoria Park, with four events from Friday to Monday, featuring headliners including Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jorja Smith, London Grammar, Kano, Jamie xx and Bicep.

Down on Clapham Common on Monday (August 30), meanwhile, ALT+LDN will make its bow, with a line-up mixing hip-hop and rock and featuring Architects, Playboi Carti and more.