Here’s the weather forecast for Download Festival this weekend

Download Festival 2022 is almost upon us – check out the weather forecast below.

Those lucky enough to be heading to Leicestershire’s Donington Park this Friday (June 10) until Sunday (June 12) to see headline sets by KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro will enjoy some sunny spells. But there is also a prediction of rainy periods, so be sure to pack your suncream as well as a raincoat this weekend.

Friday, June 10: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at 20° and lows of 12°

Saturday, June 11: Sunny intervals changing to light showers in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 19° and lows of 11°

Sunday, June 12: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by early evening, with temperatures peaking at 18° and lows of 9°

In February Download announced additions to the 2022 line-up, confirming that Skindred, Yonaka, Alestorm, Banks Arcade, Bimini, Dana Dentata, Dirty Honey, Heriot, Kid Brunswick, Orbit Culture, Red Fang, The Velveteers and Will Haven will also play the rock festival.

That followed a previous announcement last September that A Day To Remember , Mastodon, Creeper, Shinedown, Black Veil Brides, Code Orange, Ice Nine Kills and more had been added to the line-up.

Before that, Funeral For A Friend, Megadeth, Descendents, The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against and others were revealed as new adds.

Meanwhile, Download bosses spoke to NME recently about major improvements for this year’s event, as well as revealed that all three headliners have already been booked for the 2023 festival.