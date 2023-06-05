Here’s the weather forecast for Download Festival 2023

The 2023 instalment of Download festival is right around the corner — with promising weather being predicted for the rock event. Check out the forecast below.

This year’s festival — held at the Donington Park in Leicestershire — will see rock and metal heavyweights including Metallica, Slipknot and Ghost take to the stage, as well as Alter Bridge, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects and many more.

Those lucky enough to attend this year’s edition, taking place from Thursday June 8 to Sunday June 11, are set to have almost ideal weather waiting for them, as it seems the wellies may not be necessary.

See the latest forecast according to BBC Weather below.

Thursday, June 8: Cloudy intervals coming up to sunny weather by midday, with temperatures peaking at 18° and lows of 9°

Friday, June 9: Sunny all day but with a chance of moderate winds, with temperatures reaching 19° mid-afternoon, and the lowest being around 9°

Saturday, June 10: Cloudy intervals with a slight chance of rain for the morning, then a sunny afternoon with highs of 22° and lows of 11°

Sunday, June 11: Sunny and clear skies throughout the day, although a slight chance of showers in the early afternoon. Set to be the warmest day of the four-day run, with temperatures peaking at 25° and dropping to 13°

The first wave of artists set to appear at this year’s Download festival was announced in November of last year, when over 50 acts were added to the lineup, including Evanescence, The Distillers and Placebo. It was also announced that the three-day festival would be extended to four days this year, in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

Thrash pioneers Metallica will perform two unique headline sets over the weekend with no songs repeated on Thursday (June 8) and Saturday (June 10), while Bring Me The Horizon will perform on Friday (June 9) and Slipknot on Sunday (June 11).

Parkway Drive, Disturbed, Nova Twins and Fever 333 were also confirmed to be part of the initial line-up, as were Municipal Waste, Lorna Shore, Alexisonfire, Asking Alexandria and Motionless In White.

Last month, the festival added 12 new names to its line-up, including Cancer Bats, Casey, Hundred Reasons, State Champs, Static Dress, Puscifer, Redhook, Rituals and Cherry Bombs.

For the 2022 edition of the festival, Biffy Clyro, Iron Maiden and KISS headlined, while other artists included Korn, Megadeth and Deftones.

In a three-star review of the festival, NME praised the event for offering “fearless, frantic and fun” performances from newer acts, while the headline set from Iron Maiden balanced on the verge of feeling “outdated”.