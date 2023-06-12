Here’s the weather forecast for Isle Of Wight Festival 2023

With the 2023 instalment of the Isle Of Wight festival just around the corner, check out what the weather has in store below.

Kicking off this Thursday, this year’s edition of the Isle Of Wight festival will see pop heavyweights such as Pulp, George Ezra, Niall Horan and Sabrina Carpenter take to the stage, as well as performances from industry veterans including Blondie, Manic Street Preachers and The Chemical Brothers.

Those lucky enough to be headed to Newport for this year’s instalment can expect near-ideal weather for the duration of the event, with largely warm temperatures and dry conditions predicted — although wellies may need to be packed for the possibly rainy final day.

See the latest forecast according to BBC Weather below.

Thursday, June 15: Sunny conditions all day with a light breeze throughout. Temperatures to reach a high of 23° and lows of 13°

Friday, June 16: Relatively high temperatures and sunny weather throughout the day. Highs of 22° and lows of 13°

Saturday, June 17: Clear, sunny day throughout. Temperatures reaching 15° from 6am and peaking at 22° throughout the afternoon. Lows of 13°.

Sunday, June 18: A cloudier start to the day with sunny conditions starting in the late morning. Peak temperatures of 22° and lows of around 14°, although a fair chance of rain throughout the day.

The star-studded lineup for the 2023 edition of Isle Of Wight festival was announced earlier this year, with countless acts from the pop, indie and electronic scene set to hit the stage later this week.

Britpop icons Pulp are set to headline the festival on Friday (June 16), alongside performances from OneRepublic, Sugababes, Courteeners and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, while George Ezra and The Chemical Brothers will headline on Saturday. Other performances set for Saturday come from the likes of Anne-Marie, Sam Ryder and Scouting For Girls.

The final night of the festival (Sunday June 18) will include a headline slot by Robbie Williams, and other performances from the night will come from artists including Blondie, Mika, Niall Horan, James Bay and Ella Henderson. Check out the full lineup in the poster below and find any remaining tickets here.

Muse, Kasabian, Lewis Capaldi and more were named as the headline acts for Isle Of Wight Festival last year, as well as featuring slots from Lionel Richie, Blossoms, Sigrid, Craig David, Nile Rodgers and Chic, The Vaccines and many more.

Last year’s edition also saw the festival return to its usual June placement, following the year prior being delayed until September due to the global pandemic.