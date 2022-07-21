Here’s the weather forecast for Latitude Festival 2022

Latitude 2022 has opened its gates to festivalgoers – you can check out the latest weather forecast for the bash below.

Foals, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol will headline this year’s festival after it returned last summer for the first time since 2019, alongside Maggie Rogers, Little Simz, Manic Street Preachers, Fontaines D.C., and Phoebe Bridgers.

Those arriving at Henham Park today (July 21) can expect light cloud and a gentle breeze with highs of 23° this afternoon.

However, according to BBC Weather, light rain is then expected from tomorrow afternoon (July 22) before giving way to light cloud and a moderate breeze on Saturday (July 23) and sunny intervals on Sunday (July 24).

You can check out the latest BBC Weather forecast below.

Thursday July 21: Light cloud and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 23° and lows of 18°.

Friday July 22: Light rain and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 15°.

Saturday July 23: Light cloud and a moderate breeze, with temperatures peaking at 25° and lows of 14°.

Sunday July 24: Sunny intervals and a moderate breeze, with temperatures peaking at 28° and lows of 16°.

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis previously spoke to NME about their upcoming headline performance, who recalled “a significant moment” for the band, when they headlined Latitude for the first time in 2013.

“They were the first people to give us a shot at headlining a festival,” Philippakis said of Latitude. “That was obviously a pretty amazing night for us, and I think it arguably changed the trajectory of our career. It definitely was a significant moment for us.”

In a five-star review of the festival’s 2021 return, NME said, “This year, the Latitude audience feels more committed than ever when it comes to drawing every last drop of fun out of the weekend” adding that: “The sense of intimate, euphoric celebration that’s contained within the crashing of strangers’ bodies only grows stronger as the festival progresses.”