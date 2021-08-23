Here’s the weather forecast for Reading & Leeds 2021

Reading & Leeds Festival 2021 is almost here after a two-year delay following the coronavirus pandemic – see how the weather will fare below.

Those lucky enough to be heading to the festival sites to see Stormzy, Post Malone, Liam Gallagher, AJ Tracey, Mabel, Disclosure, Two Door Cinema Club, Biffy Clyro, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Gerry Cinnamon, Wolf Alice and dozens more acts look to have a dry and mild bank holiday weekend.

From Thursday (August 26) when many will be turning up to set up camp through to the festivals’ final day on Sunday (August 29) need not worry about packing wellies. There’s a less than five per cent of rain across the entire period. But do pack some suncream – at Reading, festival-goers might see highs of 21°.

Check out the latest forecast according to the Met Office below.

READING FESTIVAL

Thursday August 26: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at 20° and lows of 12°

Friday August 27: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with temperatures peaking at 20° and lows of 11°

Saturday August 28: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 12°

Sunday August 29: Sunny, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 12°

LEEDS FESTIVAL

Thursday August 26: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at 18° and lows of 12°

Friday August 27: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with temperatures peaking a 18° and lows of 11°

Saturday August 28: Sunny, with temperatures peaking a 20° and lows of 12°

Sunday August 29: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking a 20° and lows of 12°

Earlier this month Reading & Leeds Festival announced the latest additions to their 2021 line-up, while also confirming that the likes of Gallows and 070 Shake have been forced to pull out of performing.

Spiritbox, Cleopatrick and Surfaces have also all pulled out “due to various restrictions and logistics”.

The festival has announced a host of new names to their 2021 line-up, though, with Mimi Webb, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Will Joseph Cook, Blondes, Loathe, Holding Absence, Dea Matrona, Police Car Collective, Mega, Fur and Andrew Cushin all now set to play.

It’s also been announced that the festival will implement ‘Look Out for Each Other’, an extensive drug outreach campaign.

A collaboration between festival organisers Festival Republic and the local councils in both Reading and Leeds, ‘Look Out for Each Other’ will take the form of a series of animations which will be shown on big screens around both festival sites across the two events, as well as on social media.

Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2019.