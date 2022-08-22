Here’s the weather forecast for Reading & Leeds 2022

Reading & Leeds 2022 is set to kick off later this week – check out the latest weather forecast for both festival sites below.

The twin festivals will take place from Friday through to Sunday (August 26-28), with festival gates set to open on Thursday (August 25).

Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Arctic Monkeys, Bring Me The Horizon, The 1975 and Halsey will headline the festivals this year.

Advertisement

The latest weather forecast at the time of writing (10:30am, August 22) suggests that both Reading and Leeds can expect dry and sunny conditions over the vast majority of the weekend. Temperatures at Reading are set to peak at 26°, while Leeds’ temperature will rise to 23°.

You can check out the latest weather forecast for Reading and Leeds below (via BBC Weather).

Reading Festival

Thursday August 25: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 26° and lows of 13°.

Friday August 26: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 24° and lows of 12°.

Saturday August 27: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 23° and lows of 12°.

Sunday August 28: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 23° and lows of 12°.

Advertisement

Leeds Festival

Thursday August 25: Sunny and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 23° and lows of 11°.

Friday August 26: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 11°.

Saturday August 27: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 10°.

Sunday August 28: Sunny intervals and a gentle breeze, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 11°.

Last week, Reading & Leeds confirmed that Charli XCX and AJ Tracey have both been added to the line-up following the withdrawal of Jack Harlow and Måneskin.

The latter two artists are set to perform at the MTV VMAs on Sunday (August 28).