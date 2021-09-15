Here’s the weather forecast for the Isle Of Wight Festival 2021

The Isle Of Wight Festival is set to return this weekend for its rescheduled 2021 edition – you can check out the latest weather forecast below.

After cancelling its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus pandemic, the long-running festival was then forced to reschedule its 2021 event due to the continuing effects of the health crisis in the UK.

The Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 will now kick off tomorrow (September 16), with the festival set to run at Seaclose Park in Newport until Sunday (September 19).

Advertisement

According to the latest forecast from The Met Office, festivalgoers can expect a largely dry weekend with some sunny intervals – although “light showers” are currently expected on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to range from 18° to 21° during the daytime – check out the forecast in more detail below.

Thursday September 16: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning, with temperatures peaking at 21° and lows of 14°.

Friday September 17: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 19° and lows of 14°.

Saturday September 18: Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at 19° and lows of 13°.

Sunday September 19: Sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at 18° and lows of 12°.

Advertisement

Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran will all headline this year’s Isle Of Wight Festival.

In other festival news, Green Man Festival confirmed yesterday (September 14) that Michael Kiwanuka will be their first headliner for 2022.