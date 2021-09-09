Here’s the weather forecast for TRNSMT Festival 2021

TRNSMT Festival 2021 is set to take place this weekend, and the weather isn’t looking great.

The Scottish festival was rescheduled from July following concerns around the coronavirus pandemic, and will be headlined by Liam Gallagher, Courteeners and The Chemical Brothers.

The three-day event at Glasgow Green will also see performances from the likes of Sam Fender, AJ Tracey, Little Simz, Becky Hill and Declan McKenna – but not a whole lot of sunshine.

Apart from a brief spell on the Friday afternoon though (September 10), there’s only a 10 per cent chance of rain across the entire weekend, with Saturday and Sunday looking mostly overcast but dry.

However, there is a Yellow Warning in place today (September 9) across Scotland with heavy showers and thunderstorms potentially bringing surface water flooding in a few places, and disruption to travel.

Check out the latest weather forecast according to the Met Office below.

Friday September 10: Overcast changing to light showers by lunchtime, with temperatures peaking at 19° and lows of 17°

Saturday September 11: Overcast changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon, with temperatures peaking at 17° and lows of 13°

Sunday September 12: Nothing but clouds all day, with temperatures peaking at 17° and lows of 13°

Earlier this week, TRNSMT announced their COVID safety measures.

The festival said it’s been “working around the clock in their efforts to minimise the risk of COVID at the three-day celebration” and it has “introduced some of the strictest entry conditions of any large-scale event in the UK.”

Attendees at the festival must complete a Lateral Flow Test ahead of the event. Proof of vaccination won’t be a condition of entry.

“Fans attending multiple days across the weekend, will be required to take a second test 48 hours after the first one. So for example, anyone taking their first test on Friday morning before arriving onsite must take another on Sunday morning in order to enter the festival.”

This year’s festival will run at full capacity (50,000 people) following the recent easing of COVID restrictions in Scotland.

This comes after Ian Brown pulled out his sub-headline appearance, having cancelled other festival performances due to their COVID mitigation measures.