Here’s the weather forecast for TRNSMT Festival 2023

The 2023 installment of TRNSMT is just around the corner with stormy weather being predicted to approach the festival grounds. Check out the final forecast below.

This year’s festival, which is held in Glasgow’s east end at Glasgow Green, will see acts including Pulp, Sam Fender, The 1975, Niall Horan, George Ezra, Becky Hill and Kasabian take to the main stage as the festival’s headliners.

Those attending TRNSMT 2023 (July 7-9) might want to ensure that their trusted pair of wellies are on, along with a poncho, because rain and stormy weather is set to make its way to the festival site all weekend long.

See the latest forecast according to BBC Weather below.

Friday, July 7: Light rain until about midday with a moderate breeze followed by partly cloudy conditions from 1pm until 6pm when the sun is predicted to be out. The temperature will see a high of 22° mid-afternoon and see a low of 13°.

Saturday, July 8: Thunderstorms are set to occur starting at 11am untll late afternoon. A moderate breeze will also be felt. The temperature will reach a high of 22° and drop to a low of 11° by nightfall.

Sunday, July 9: Light showers will sprinkle down starting at midday up until the late evening. A gentle breeze will be felt and temperatures will reach a high of 20° and a low of 11°.

Other acts for TRNSMT 2023 include Maisie Peters, Inhaler, Aitch, Kasabian, Crawlers, the Kooks, Pale Waves, Jamie Webber, Ashnikko, Swim School, Hot Milk and Cat Burns.

When announcing the first acts for this year’s TRNST last November, festival director Geoff Ellis said in a statement: “We know that while everyone is feeling the squeeze from rising prices, there’s an unwavering demand for live music.

“We’ve made the decision to keep our weekend general admission tickets at the same price as last year for the initial on sale and it’s important to us that experiencing the thrill and excitement of live music is accessible to as many people as possible.

“If Glasgow Green had a roof, it will be well and truly raised next summer and we can’t wait to welcome fans back.”

TRNSMT 2022 was headlined by The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini with appearances from Fontaines D.C., Foals, Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee, Sigrid, Jimmy Eat World and others.

The festival returned in September 2021 after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID and the 2021 event was postponed from May.

Reviewing the comeback event, NME said: “Local bands are well-represented and attended, and it’s an exciting prospect for the future of the festival.

“What that future is perhaps centres on one thing in particular. Since its inception, TRNSMT has been dogged by criticism of its lack of diversity, especially with regards to gender. It’s a characteristic that’s especially glaring when many of the best sets come from women.”